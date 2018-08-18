Tallulah Willis shares party photos of parents Demi Moore, Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis arrives for Comedy Central's roast of Bruce Willis in Los Angeles on July 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Tallulah Willis shared on Instagram photos of her celebrating her sister Rumer's 30th birthday with their divorced film-star parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"Rumer's 30th" is written in the corner of the photo-booth style snapshots Tallulah posted Friday.

One image shows her, her mom and her dad smiling for the camera and the second captures Bruce as he kisses his daughter on the cheek.

Moore and her three daughters with Willis -- Rumer, Tallulah and Scout -- all attended Comedy Central's roast of the action-movie icon last month. Moore was married to Willis 1987 through 2000.