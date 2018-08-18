Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas confirm engagement

Singer Nick Jonas attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Actress Priyanka Chopra and recording artist Joe Jonas confirmed their engagement on social media Saturday.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas captioned a sweet photo of him and Chopra face to face with Chopra's hand on his chest and a large diamond visible on her ring finger.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," Chopra wrote alongside an Instagram photo collage of her and Jonas praying and celebrating while wearing traditional Indian attire.

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul," she wrote in another post.

Media reports began circulating in late July that the 25-year-old singer and 36-year-old Quantico star got engaged in London after two months of dating, but the couple did not publicly announce their intention to wed until this weekend.