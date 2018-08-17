Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, wife expecting second child
Telltale announces schedule for final 'Walking Dead' game
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin

Photo Gallery

 
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship

Latest News

Animal rights groups protest dog meat consumption in Seoul
Diabetic drivers defied medical advice, flourish in IndyCar, Nascar
South Korea decides not to revoke Jin Air's license
WWE SummerSlam 2018: Who will win?
U.S. oil gains offsetting OPEC losses
 
Back to Article
/