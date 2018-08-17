WWE SummerSlam 2018: Who will win?

WWE superstar The Miz (R) with his wife Maryse. The Miz will be taking on his longtime nemesis Daniel Bryan Sunday at WWE SummerSlam. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- WWE's SummerSlam is set to take place on Sunday and promises to bring an end to a number of long-running feuds, including the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The sports-entertainment spectacle starts at 7 p.m. ET, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here are SummerSlam's top matches and predicted winners.

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Lesnar and Reigns will meet once again -- for what is likely the last time -- in what might be Lesnar's last match in the WWE. Reigns and Lesnar, who have been feuding on and off since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, are sure to deliver another drag-out, hard-hitting and physical match. The writing is on the wall for Lesnar to lose here, finally giving Reigns the Universal Championship to allow The Beast to head back into UFC. Reigns winning is the easy choice, however, WWE's affinity for Lesnar should never be underestimated. Regardless, if Lesnar signs yet another contract extension to remain in WWE, the Universal Championship should be taken off of him as Reigns as champion will bring about more title matches that fans are desperate to see. It will also be interesting to see how Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman acts during the bout, perhaps betraying his long-time client to help Reigns finally win.

Predicted winner: Roman Reigns

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship

Rousey has quickly become one of the WWE's biggest stars following her debut match at WrestleMania 34 in March. Despite this, it still seems too soon to make Rousey a champion after only having a handful of matches under her belt. The former UFC Champion would be better served to continue feuding with superstars on Raw. SummerSlam is a big stage, but next year's WrestleMania would work better as Rousey's crowning moment in WWE. Bliss will walk away a winner, most likely cheating her way to victory or due to Rousey's friend Natalya betraying her if the squared circle veteran still makes an appearance following the recent death of her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart.

Predicted winner: Alexa Bliss

AJ Styles (champion) vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

Joe recently made this bout personal, bringing up Styles' family multiple times, proclaiming that The Phenomenal One is such a successful champion that it makes him a terrible father due to never being home. This has set the stage for Styles to act unhinged during the match, possibly leading to him losing to Joe or losing the match by disqualification which would allow him to keep the WWE Championship. There appears to be plenty of room left for this feud to continue on for the next couple of months, making this SummerSlam match only the first part of a much larger story. Styles covering video game WWE 2K19 may also play a part in WWE wanting to keep Styles champion until the game comes out.

Predicted winner: Samoa Joe via disqualification, allowing AJ Styles to remain champion

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Arguably the bigger match coming out of the Smackdown brand -- even topping Styles vs. Joe -- this confrontation has been years in the making. There is simply no two bigger rivals in the WWE than Bryan and The Miz, who will finally be settling their differences with a match after countless interviews, face offs and years of the A-Lister stealing Bryan's wrestling moves. With The Miz having earned the upper hand against his arch-nemesis more times than not, it appears to be Bryan's turn to finally get revenge on his most hated enemy. If Bryan and The Miz's on-screen duels are any indication, this battle will get ugly.

Predicted winner: Daniel Bryan

Dolph Ziggler (champion) accompanied by Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins accompanied by Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship

The most unpredictable match of the night, Rollins appears to have the upper hand heading into SummerSlam with a returning Ambrose in his corner to help fight off interference from McIntyre who has made a difference whenever The Kingslayer and The Showoff have met in the ring. Rollins and Ambrose, forever bound to each other due to their time as members of The Shield, are nearly unstoppable together, however, Ambrose's big return on Monday should lead to something more than just helping Rollins win a match. Perhaps Ambrose will help Rollins win the Intercontinental Championship but then betray him, giving Rollins someone new to battle for the title. Anything is possible when The Lunatic Fringe is involved. Plus, just look at Ambrose's new buzz-cut, he must be up to no good.

Of course, maybe even a Shield reunion is in the cards, with Rollins and Ambrose helping Reigns beat Lesnar later on in the night after taking care of Ziggler and McIntyre.

Predicted winner: Seth Rollins

Carmella (champion) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Women's Championship

The slight tension between friends Lynch and Flair will only continue to rise during this match, leading to an epic fight between two of the WWE's most talented female performers. With the focus being brought to Lynch and Flair's crumbling friendship, the sneaky Carmella should easily find a way to slip in a victory, as she has throughout her title run. Story-line wise, a Carmella victory here can lead to further animosity between Flair and Lynch, as they can blame each other for losing the match.

Predicted winner: Carmella

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens with Strowman's Money in the Bank contract on the line

Strowman has continued to embarrass and injure Owens in recent months, making SummerSlam the perfect time for Owens to finally get revenge on the Monster Among Men by somehow beating him and taking away his Money in the Bank contract which guarantees a championship match at anytime. It won't be pretty, and Owens can very likely end the night on a stretcher, but he will find a way to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank. Strowman without the contract will be fine, as he can easily earn a championship match through other means.

Predicted winner: Kevin Owens

The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Bludgeon Brothers, much like Strowman, have continually dominated anyone who has stood in their way throughout the year. This once again gives WWE the perfect chance to knock down this seemingly unbeatable team down a peg, and allow The New Day to win in order to shake things up. The New Day as champions can bring new energy to Smackdown's Tag Team division or spice up a continued rivalry with The Bludgeon Brothers.

Predicted winner: The New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura (champion) vs. Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship

Hardy finds himself up against a tough opponent in Nakamura and will have to worry about Randy Orton who can strike at anytime. Orton, who is sure to be involved in the match somehow after The Viper promised to end Hardy's career, will be a deciding factor here, most likely aiding Nakamura who is due to remain champion a bit longer after only recently obtaining the title.

Predicted winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Other predictions for SummerSlam include The Revival defeating The B-Team to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions; Drew Gulak defeating Cedric Alexander to become the new Cruiserweight Champion; Finn Balor defeating Constable Baron Corbin; and Rusev and Lana defeating Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega.