'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' release pushed to November

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED at #SDCC2018 – The newly revealed main theme created by @copelandmusic himself coming to the Spyro Reignited Trilogy! Check out a tease here. pic.twitter.com/kkl9gBwPw2

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The developers of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy announced the video game's release has been pushed back until November.

Paul Yan, co-studio head at developer Toys for Bob, said the updated take on the original trilogy of games starring the purple hero, which began with 1998 Playstation title Spyro the Dragon, will not be ready in time for the originally planned Sept. 21 release date.

"We're deeply committed to getting these games right, so we've decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018," Yan wrote in a message on the website of publisher Activision.

"I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the Trilogy needs more love and care. In November when you're exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you'll agree the extra time was worth the wait," he wrote.