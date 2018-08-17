Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, wife expecting second child
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons
Telltale announces schedule for final 'Walking Dead' game

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Sikorsky Aircraft receives contract for MH-60 naval helicopters
State Dept. forms Iran Action Group for post-nuclear deal strategy
Texas Rangers turn historic triple play vs. Los Angeles Angels
'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' release pushed to November
Trump slams $92M tab for canceled Veterans Day parade in Washington
 
Back to Article
/