Jennifer Aniston arrives for American Film Institute's 46th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to George Clooney on June 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Angelina Jolie attends The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Scarlett Johansson has been named the highest paid actress of 2018 followed by Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson has topped Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid actresses for 2018, taking in $40.5 million in pretax earnings from June 2017 to June 2018.

Johansson's earnings come from her lucrative role as superhero Black Widow in Marvel's Avengers series, with another installment set for release in 2019. The 33-year-old also starred in Rough Night and voiced a character in Isle of Dogs within the time frame.

In second place is Angelina Jolie with $28 million, due in part to her upfront pay for starring in upcoming Disney sequel Maleficent 2. The film is set for release on May 29, 2020.

Jennifer Aniston earned third place with $19.5 million, mostly due to various endorsement deals with Emirates airlines, Smartwater and Aveeno. Aniston is expected to rank higher next year due to her starring role on an upcoming Apple television series that also features Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Lawrence landed in fourth place with $18 million followed by Witherspoon in fifth with $16.5 million.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 is Mila Kunis ($16 million), Julia Roberts ($13 million), Cate Blanchett ($12.5 million), Melissa McCarthy ($12 million) and Gal Gadot ($10 million). Gadot is the only newcomer on the list.

Emma Stone, who came in at No. 1 in 2017 with $26 million, did not make the cut for 2018.