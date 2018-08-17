Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A new version of Blizzard Entertainment's best-selling action role-playing game Diablo 3 titled Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Blizzard made the announcement Thursday with a gameplay trailer that also featured president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime speaking with Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime.

Eternal Collection will include all of the bonus content released for Diablo 3 following its initial release on PC in 2012 including the Reaper of Souls expansion, Adventure Mode, Challenge Rifts, Kanai's Cube, the Crusader class and the Rise of the Necromancer pack.

Exclusive for the Switch will be a number of in-game items inspired by Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series including a Triforce portrait frame and the ability to let your character wear the villainous Ganondorf's signature armor.

Switch will also support up to four players for local multiplayer by either using a shared television screen or by combining four Switch consoles in portable mode for handheld play. Online multiplayer will be available as well.

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection does not a set release date, with Blizzard stating to Gamespot that it is aiming for fall 2018.