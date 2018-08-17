Aretha Franklin to lie in state for 2 days before funeral

Aretha Franklin performs during Barack Obama's presidential inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2009. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on March 16, 2010. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs with a choir during the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on December 2, 2009 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Stevie Wonder gives Franklin a kiss as they arrive to participate in a news conference about pregame entertainment and the national anthem for Super Bowl XL on February 2, 2006, in Detroit. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla., on April 22, 2005. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs for guests after the presentation of Lane Bryant Spring/Summer 2001 lingerie apparel fashion show at Studio 54 in New York City on February 5, 2001. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Franklin and Kelsey Grammer attend the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., on August 27, 2008. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

President George W. Bush awards Franklin with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on November 9, 2005. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs in Boca Raton, Fla., on May 28, 2004. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Franklin and Aaron Neville perform the national anthem with Doctor John at the piano in the pregame show for Super Bowl XL on February 5, 2006. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs live during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City on March 12, 2007. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Franklin arrives for the Daytime Emmy Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 20, 2005. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Franklin performs at the Pechanga Indian Reservation's Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif., on February 2, 2008. File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Franklin, winner of 17 Grammy awards, arrives to be honored as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year at a special dinner and concert in Los Angeles on February 8, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Franklin accepts the Vanguard Award at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 14, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Franklin, who was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1994, arrives on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on December 6, 2009. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Franklin arrives at the 2010 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 13, 2010. File Photo by Joe Corrigan/UPI

Franklin performs during a concert at the Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia on July 27, 2010. File Photo by John Anderson/UPI | License Photo

Franklin entertains the crowd as she preforms at the grand opening of the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis on October 1, 2011. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Franklin (R) accepts applause as she finishes her performance with President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Harry Johnson, president and CEO of the MLK National Memorial Project Fund (L) as they attend the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C., on October 16, 2011. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Franklin and Richard Gibbs arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2012. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Obama welcomes Franklin as she arrives to sing at the portrait unveiling ceremony for outgoing U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder at The Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 2015. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Clive Davis and Franklin arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2015. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Herbie Hancock (not pictured) and Franklin play at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2016. Obama delivered remarks to introduce the event. File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo