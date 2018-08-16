Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Angela Bassett, Madonna

Madonna arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. The singer turns 60 on August 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Angela Bassett attends the "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" premiere at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on July 22 in Washington, D.C. The actor turns 60 on August 16. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845

-- British soldier/writer T.E. Lawrence (subject of Lawrence of Arabia) in 1888

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913

-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 90)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930

-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 85)

-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 66)

-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 66)

-- Film director James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar) in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 60)

-- Singer Madonna, whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor and Steve Carell in 1962 (age 56)

-- Reality star Jase Robertson in 1969 (age 49)

-- Dixie Chicks singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 46)

-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 43)

-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 27)

-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 25)