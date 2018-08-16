Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Angela Bassett, Madonna

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845
-- British soldier/writer T.E. Lawrence (subject of Lawrence of Arabia) in 1888
-- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913
-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 90)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930
-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 85)
-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 72)
-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 66)
-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 66)
-- Film director James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar) in 1954 (age 64)
-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 63)
-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 60)
-- Singer Madonna, whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 60)
-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 61)
-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor and Steve Carell in 1962 (age 56)
-- Reality star Jase Robertson in 1969 (age 49)
-- Dixie Chicks singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 46)
-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 43)
-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 33)
-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 27)
-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 25)