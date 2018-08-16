"Catfish" host Nev Schulman (R) with his wife Laura Perlongo. The couple are expecting their second child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Catfish host Nev Schulman announced on Instagram that he is expecting his second child with wife Laura Perlongo.

Schulman made the announcement Wednesday alongside a photo of himself, Perlongo and their 1-year-old daughter Cleo James looking at a bun placed inside of an oven.

"WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! see you in January lil' guy," Schulman captioned the image, confirming that the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Schulman, 33, and Perlongo, 32, tied the knot in July 2017. Cleo James was born in Oct. 2016.

Schulman's announcement comes after MTV investigated the reality star over an accusation of sexual misconduct from Ayissha Morgan, a woman who appeared during Season 4 of Catfish. Schulman denied the allegations and MTV determined the claim was not credible.

Schulman's Catfish partner, Max Joseph, who also appears on the series as a co-host, announced recently that he was leaving the show after seven seasons.