Aug. 16 (UPI) -- School of Rock star Alex Brightman will play the titular mischief-maker in the world premiere of the stage musical Beetlejuice, producers announced Thursday.

"Really, really, really excited about this. I said "really" three times, get it? Well...now four times. Dammit," Brightman tweeted.

Smash alum Sophia Anne Caruso will play the female lead of Lydia, a death-obsessed teen living in a house haunted by a nice, dead, suburban couple.

"When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits," a press release said.

The adaptation of the 1988 movie is scheduled to begin preview performances at Washington D.C.'s National Theatre Oct. 14, with an official opening planned for Nov. 4. The limited engagement is to play through Nov. 18.

Alex Timbers is directing the project. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The musical is expected to transfer to Broadway next year.

The film version was helmed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin.