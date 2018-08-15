Actor Mark Hamill is joined by his wife Marilou York during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Weird Al' Yankovic, winner of Best Comedy Album for "Mandatory Fun," poses backstage during the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Singer/songwriter Weird Al Yankovic is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Recording artist and comedy legend Weird Al Yankovic is scheduled to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

"The time has finally come... On Aug. 27 at 11:30 AM I'll be getting my very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (6914 Hollywood Blvd., right across the street from the Chinese Theatre). The ceremony is FREE and open to the public, so come on down!!" Yankovic tweeted.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was among the first to congratulate Yankovic on the honor.

"Congratulations @alyankovic on your well-deserved star! You're right across the street from the Chinese Theater? I'm right next to Minnie Mouse in front of the El Capitan Theater... that makes us neighbors! #WelcomeToTheNeighborhood," Hamill wrote in his own post.

Yankovic, 58, is currently on the road with his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

"I wanted to do something completely different, so we went the whole other direction and decided to make it as bare-bones a tour as possible," Yankovic told UPI in April about why he has decided to forego his signature, zany props, costumes and videos this time around. "So, it's literally just me and the guys in the band walking out on stage and playing music."

Yankovic is best known for his song parodies "The Hamilton Polka," "Eat It," "I Lost on Jeopardy," "Amish Paradise," "Smells Like Nirvana," "White and Nerdy," "I Love Rocky Road" and "Like a Surgeon."