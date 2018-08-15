Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian released on Twitter a photo of his 1-year-old daughter Dream smiling.

Dream, who Kardashian shares with his ex Blac Chyna, is seen being happy in the photo as she looks into the camera and holds her hand to her mouth.

Kardashian captioned the image with two smiling angel emojis.

Kardashian has consistently posted photos of Dream on social media, including one he took with his daughter in March to celebrate his 31st birthday.

Recently, the reality star shared an image of Dream playing outside on a swing set. "My babyyyyyyy girl," he captured the image.

My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream in November 2016 with Kardashian and Chyna calling it quits a few months later.