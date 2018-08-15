Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Television personality Mario Lopez posted on Instagram a photo of him up close and personal with his friend Eva Longoria's infant son.
"This is some of your best work @EvaLongoria... #Santiago #BabyBaston #LoveHim #TíoMario," Lopez captioned the picture, which shows Lopez smiling with his head close to the snoozing baby.
Longoria gave birth to Santiago in June after confirming her pregnancy in December.
The Desperate Housewives alum married Jose "Pepe" Baston in May 2016 after three years of dating.