Cast member Eva Longoria attends the premiere of "Overboard" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

TV personality Mario Lopez shared an adorable snapshot of him with Eva Longoria's baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Television personality Mario Lopez posted on Instagram a photo of him up close and personal with his friend Eva Longoria's infant son.

"This is some of your best work @EvaLongoria... #Santiago #BabyBaston #LoveHim #TíoMario," Lopez captioned the picture, which shows Lopez smiling with his head close to the snoozing baby.

Longoria gave birth to Santiago in June after confirming her pregnancy in December.

The Desperate Housewives alum married Jose "Pepe" Baston in May 2016 after three years of dating.