Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Debra Messing, Jennifer Lawrence

Debra Messing attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7. The actor turns 50 on August 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Affleck attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016. Affleck turns 45 on August 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo