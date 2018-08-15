Ashley Graham arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ashley Graham (L) with her husband Justin Ervin. Graham celebrated her anniversary with Ervin on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary to Justin Ervin on Instagram, posting a collection of photos of herself with her husband throughout their time together.

The photos include images of the couple having fun in the sun, being dressed up for fancy events and smiling together, among others.

"EIGHT YEARS of laughter, adventure, love, growth and being able to experience true love with you only has me wanting more of you," Graham said.

"I love you, Justin and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms. Happy anniversary baby," the model continued.

Ervin also celebrated the anniversary on Instagram, releasing a number of photos of himself and Graham on their many travels.

"#Happyanniversary to my one and only. I love you so much and I'm so happy to have just completed our BEST year yet! Can't wait to top ourselves! Whether we're across the globe or on the couch, you're my favorite person to be with," Ervin said.

"God has blessed me with the gift of YOU and I'm so happy that we get to do this life together. Here's to 8 down and 8x8x8 to go! I love you, @ashleygraham God bless you!" he continued.

Graham made headlines in July when it was announced that she will be hosting Season 2 of Lifetime competition series, American Beauty Star.