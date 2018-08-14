Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced Prodigy, its second comic book series from writer Mark Millar, following the release of The Magic Order.

The series, which will feature art from Rafael Albuquerque (Batman, American Vampire), follows the world's smartest man, Edison Crane, who wants more out of life than running the world's most successful business.

Crane, described as a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, will become a go-to-guy for governments around the world who need various problems solved.

"I gave myself a challenge when I created Prodigy. I wanted to write the smartest thing I've ever written and at the same time top any action set-pieces I've ever managed in the past and I honestly couldn't be happier with how this has turned out," Millar said in a statement.

"Edison Crane is by far the best character I've created in my career and I'm delighted that my genius friend Rafa Albuquerque is drawing the comic-book side of all this. He's really one of the best artists in the world. I can't wait to share this with everyone. This really is a beaut and we're incredibly proud of it," he continued.

Millar, known for penning Marvel comic books such as Old Man Logan, Civil War and The Ultimates along with his own creations including Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, previously released The Magic Order with Netflix, which the streaming service says was the biggest selling new comic book franchise in nearly 20 years.

Millar's partnership with Netflix comes after the company acquired the writer's publishing imprint, Millarworld. The move was made in order to develop new content for the streaming service based on Millarworld properties.

Prodigy will arrive in comic book stores and be available online starting Dec. 5.