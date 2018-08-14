Khloe Kardashian (R) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable picture of True on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian posted a new photo Monday of daughter and "best friend" True Thompson.

The 34-year-old television personality shared the adorable picture of True, her 4-month-old daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, on Instagram.

The snapshot shows True smiling and wearing a gold romper and tiara. The post had received over 4.6 million likes as of Tuesday morning.

"You don't know this yet but you're my best friend for all eternity!" Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian gave birth to True in April following reports Thompson cheated during her pregnancy. The couple were spotted kissing Sunday during a vacation in Mexico with Kardashian's sister, Kendall Jenner, and her beau, Ben Simmons.

"[They] looked to be very much in love and letting loose," a source told Us Weekly.

E! News confirmed Kardashian and Thompson have been "very affectionate" during the trip.

"Khloe and Tristan also seem to be doing very well," an insider said. "There doesn't seem to be tension or any kind of hard feelings. Khloe seems very into him and he reciprocates."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared cute photos in July of a sleepy True. She told fans on Twitter the same month it's "honestly so great being a mommy."