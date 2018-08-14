Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet prior to the White House Correspondents Association Dinner on April 30, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z wished Aretha Franklin well as reports have surfaced about the music legend being gravely ill. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to Aretha Franklin onstage Monday during their On The Run II tour as reports continue to surface about the music legend's health.

"We love you and thank you for all the beautiful music," Beyonce said at Ford Field in Detroit, Billboard reported.

The concert was dedicated to Franklin who was described as being gravely ill by her family to Click On Detroit on Monday. The icon was also said to be resting at home surrounded by loved ones.

"She's alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people," Franklin's nephew Tim Franklin said in a statement to People magazine about her condition.

Tim acknowledged that Franklin is sick and said that her family is trying to keep her spirits up. "We believe she'll pull through it, she believes she'll pull through it, and that's the important thing," he said.

Other music stars such as Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Ciara and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda posted well wishes for Franklin on Twitter.

"Praying for the Queen of Soul," Carey said.

"My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time," Elliott said before referencing a tweet she sent out in January about cherishing legends. "LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music," she continued.

"Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now!" Ciara said.

"Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today," Miranda said.