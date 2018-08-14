Laurie Hernandez attends the ESPY Awards on July 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laurie Hernandez attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laurie Hernandez celebrated after Mattel released a "Shero" collection Barbie doll in her likeness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Barbie is honoring Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez with a new doll.

The 18-year-old athlete celebrated in an Instagram post Tuesday after Mattel released a "Shero" collection Barbie doll in her likeness.

Hernandez posted a photo of herself holding up her packaged doll. The doll comes with two leotards, athletic pants and a duffel bag.

"GUYS!! I'm so excited to announce the launch of my very own 'Shero' @barbie! Breaking boundaries and reminding all girls that you can be ANYTHING. Available at @walmart! #Barbie," Hernandez captioned the picture.

Barbie praised Hernandez as a role model in a post on its own account.

"Girls need more role models like @LaurieHernandez_ because imagining that they can be anything is just the beginning. Actually seeing that they can makes all the difference," the company wrote.

Hernandez competed in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in the team event and silver in balance beam. She is also known for winning Dancing with the Stars Season 23 with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Barbie's Shero collection also includes dolls in the likeness of Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, conservationist Bindi Irwin and artist Frida Kahlo, among other women. Barbie released its first hijab-wearing doll in November to honor Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammed.