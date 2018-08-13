Trending Stories

Ray Romano says Martin Scorsese never heard of him before 'Vinyl' audition
Report: Abby Huntsman to join 'The View' crew
'Greatest Showman,' 'Riverdale' win big at Teen Choice Awards
Idris Elba teases fans amid James Bond casting rumors
Son of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to guest star on 'Riverdale'

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

FDA approves first consumer app for contraceptive use
Police respond to boa constrictor found under car hood
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel robs third home run of the week
Morningstar: China is a critical market for U.S. oil
'Downton Abbey': Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Allen Leech reunite
 
Back to Article
/