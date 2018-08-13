Lena Dunham (L) and musician Jack Antonoff arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards on August 25, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lena Dunham posted on Twitter a list of baby names she made with ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham released a Twitter a list of potential baby names she previously made with her ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff.

The Girls alum said the list was made in 2015 and poked fun at Antonoff for suggesting the name Carrot.

"Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn't know that you suggested "Carrot" over and over... Love u!!!" Dunham captioned the list on Sunday.

Other names on the list included Oz, Kelly, Na, Ricki Lee, Jacki, Eddy, Joy, Sara Lee, Zavie, Toni, Camilla, Loretta, Rah, Shogo, and Clare.

Dunham, 32 and Antonoff, 34, a musician and producer, split in January after more than five years of dating.

The split was said to be mutual, with the pair remaining friends afterwards.