Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

Sebastian Stan arrives on the red carpet at the "I, Tonya" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on November 28 in New York City. The actor turns 36 on August 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860

-- Actor Bert Lahr (Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz) in 1895

-- Film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1899

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912

-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926

-- Singer Don Ho in 1930

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 85)

-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 70)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 69)

-- Pop singer Dan Fogelberg in 1951

-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 59)

-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 55)

-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank (Under Armour) in 1972 (age 46)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 36)

-- Basketball star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 28)