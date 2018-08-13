Chanel Iman attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sterling Shepard (L) and the New York Giants play the Detroit Lions on December 18, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are parents to a baby girl.

The 27-year-old model and 24-year-old NFL player took to Instagram Sunday after welcoming their first child, daughter Cali Clay, on Aug. 10.

Iman posted a photo of herself with Shepard and Cali in her hospital bed. The new mom also made an official Instagram account for her baby girl.

"You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard," she wrote. "Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3."

Shepard shared a close-up picture with Iman and Cali on his own account.

"Everything I do is for you two. My world!" the New York Giants wide receiver wrote.

Iman had announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day in May.

"Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be," the star said at the time.

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and we can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!" she added.

Iman and Shepard married in March after more than two years of dating. NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr., and models Jourdan Dunn and Chrissy Teigen were among those to attend the couple's "magical" wedding.