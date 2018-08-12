'Greatest Showman,' 'Riverdale' win big at Teen Choice Awards

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard attends the premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in Los Angeles on June 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The circus-themed, romantic musical The Greatest Showman won the Teen Choice Award for Best Movie Drama Sunday night.

Cast member Zac Efron won for Actor in a Movie Drama, and also shared with his co-star Zendaya the prizes for Movie Ship and Collaboration for the song "Rewrite the Stars."

The Summer Movie Actor and Actress accolades went to Jurassic World co-stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Riverdale, the CW's dark take on the Archie Comics series, cleaned up in the television categories.

In addition to winning the Teen Choice Award for Drama TV Show, Mark Consuelos won for TV Villain, Madelaine Petsch won for Hissy Fit, Vanessa Morgan won for both TV Breakout Star and Scene Stealer, and Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart won for TV Ship and Lip Lock.

Reinhart also earned the honor for TV Drama Actress and Sprouse went home with the trophies for TV Drama Actor and Male Hottie.

Olivia Holt was elected Summer TV star for Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and singer Lauren Jauregui won for Female Hottie.

Nick Cannon hosted the gala, which aired live on Fox. Among the performers scheduled to take the stage were Lauv, Meghan Trainor and Khalid.