Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown

Casey Affleck, winner of the award for Actor in a Leading Role for "Manchester by the Sea," appears backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26. Affleck turns 42 on August 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7. The actor/model turns 26 on August 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Billionaire/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 88)

-- Author William Goldman in 1931 (age 87)

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 69)

-- Former French President Francois Hollande in 1954 (age 64)

-- Author Ann Martin ("The Babysitter's Club" series) in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 62)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 54)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 47)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 47)

-- Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 25)