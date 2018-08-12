Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849
-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859
-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881
-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925
-- Billionaire/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 88)
-- Author William Goldman in 1931 (age 87)
-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 82)
-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 79)
-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 69)
-- Former French President Francois Hollande in 1954 (age 64)
-- Author Ann Martin ("The Babysitter's Club" series) in 1955 (age 63)
-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 62)
-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 54)
-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 47)
-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 47)
-- Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr in 1974 (age 45)
-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 43)
-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 26)
-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 25)