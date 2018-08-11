Erika Christensen gives birth to second child at home

Erika Christensen attends the premiere of "Couples Retreat" in Los Angeles on October 5, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Erika Christensen attends the premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. She gave birth to her second child Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Parenthood alum Erika Christensen said she gave birth at home Friday with the help of her husband, Cole Maness.

"It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl's own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should've seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail," the actress wrote on Instagram.

She included in her post a photo her mother snapped of her and Maness holding their newborn in their bed.

"Meet Ms. Polly. She's chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful," Christensen added.

She married Maness in September 2015 and they have a 2-year-old daughter named Shane. Christensen announced her second pregnancy in June.