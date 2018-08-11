Carrie Underwood shows first baby-bump photo

Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

NHL player Mike Fisher and singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood walk the red carpet as they arrive for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Underwood shared the first baby-bump photo from her second pregnancy Friday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood has shared the first baby-bump photo from her second pregnancy.

Underwood posted the picture Friday. It shows her smiling as she looks on from backstage at musicians performing. She is wearing a long dress and her mid-section is visibly larger than usual.

"Opry," she captioned the image, adding three heart emojis.

The singer announced this week that she and her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, are expecting another baby. The couple already have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.