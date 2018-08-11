Bethenny Frankel's beau Dennis Shields dead at 51

Bethenny Frankel arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront in New York City on May 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bethenny Frankel arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Pan" on October 4, 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Dennis Shields, who is known for dating reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel, has died at his home in New York at the age of 51.

The father of four was the chief executive officer of LawCash and knew Frankel for nearly 30 years. He reportedly began dating the Real Housewives of New York star in 2016, but they had broken up and reconciled several times since that time.

Frankel had been friends with Shields' ex-wife Jill since high school.

"The medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a man believed to be Dennis Shields, found at the Trump Tower. The investigation is ongoing, and we will release cause and manner of death when completed," the representative for the office told E! News in a statement Friday.

The New York Post cited police sources as saying Shields died of a suspected OxyContin overdose.

TMZ reported Shields' assistant had administered Narcan, but was unable to revive him.