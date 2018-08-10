WWE's Renee Young to guest commentate next Raw

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- WWE broadcaster Renee Young will be joining the Raw announce team Monday as a guest commentator in place of Jonathan Coachman.

Young will be joining fellow announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Coachman fulfills another obligation, making her the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw.

Young is normally featured as a backstage reporter across WWE programming and has served as host on a number of pay-per-view kickoff shows. She currently provides commentary for WWE's Network exclusive tournament, the Mae Young Classic alongside Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

"I've tried to write a caption for this several times over but nothing can truly relate how much I'm freaking out about this!!" Young said on Instagram.

"Can't wait to call Raw with @michaelcole and @wwegraves this Monday! Thank you for the opportunity Vince, @tripleh and many others!" she continued, thanking WWE boss Vince McMahon and his son-in-law Triple H.

Monday's episode of Raw leads into SummerSlam on Aug. 19. The event, one of WWE's biggest of the year, will feature Roman Reigns facing Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.