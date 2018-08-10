Ring of Honor's Marty Scurll (L) with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada. The joint G1 Supercard show takes place on April 6, 2019. Image courtesy of ROH

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tickets for a joint professional wrestling event at Madison Square Garden in New York City between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling titled G1 Supercard sold out within minutes on Friday.

The event, set to take place on April 6, 2019, will be the first professional wrestling show at Madison Square Garden to not be promoted by the WWE's McMahon family since Nov. 14, 1960.

ROH and NJPW stars such as Kazuchika Okada, Marty Scurll, Bully Ray, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Matt Taven, The Briscoes and Tetsuya Naito are set to appear at G1 Supercard.

"[Madison Square Garden] is one of the holy grails of pro wrestling. It's the place to be. It's not only a great honor for us, but it shows how far we've come after 46 years of being in wrestling," NJPW president Harold Meij said in a statement.

"The AWA never ran Madison Square Garden. ECW never ran Madison Square Garden. And WCW never ran Madison Square Garden," Bully Ray said, referencing how other WWE competitors have never held a show at the venue.

"This show will become a part of wrestling history. In 50 years, people will still be talking about the Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling [G1 Supercard]. ... If you're a wrestling fan, this is the place you want to be. This is the show you want to see. This is the memory that you want for the rest of your life," he continued.

G1 Supercard takes place the same night as a WWE, NXT Takeover event. The following night on April 6, 2019, WWE will host WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.