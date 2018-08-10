Nikki Bella marks anniversary with John Cena after split

Nikki Bella (L) and John Cena attend the ESPY Awards on July 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella (R) and John Cena attend a press conference for WWE WrestleMania on March 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella (R), pictured with John Cena, vowed to "never forget" the wrestler in a post Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella marked her six-year anniversary with John Cena in a post Thursday following their split.

The 34-year-old television personality vowed to "never forget" Cena after calling it quits with the 41-year-old professional wrestler in July.

Bella shared the reflective post with her 7.6 million followers on Instagram. She referenced her anniversary with Cena in the caption, writing, "8/9 | 6."

"You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you," the message reads.

8/9 | 6 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

Cena posted a cryptic message on Twitter the same day.

"The promises you make mean nothing compared to those you keep," he wrote.

The promises you make mean nothing compared to those you keep. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 9, 2018

Bella initially ended her engagement to Cena in April, but later appeared to be working on a reconciliation with the WWE star. She announced July 30 that she and Cena have officially split.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella told People.

"I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man," she said. "I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Bella is known for her work with the WWE, and stars on the E! series Total Divas and Total Bellas.