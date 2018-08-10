Kylie Jenner goes blonde for 21st birthday party

Kylie Jenner attends the Harper's Bazaar Icons party on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner wore two Barbie-inspired looks to celebrate her birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner sported sleek, blonde hair at her 21st birthday party.

The television personality wore two Barbie-inspired looks to celebrate her birthday Thursday with boyfriend Travis Scott, sister Kim Kardashian and other family and friends.

Jenner, who officially turns 21 on Friday, shared several photos from the night on Instagram. Her first look consisted of a sleek ponytail, bright pink dress with cutout detail and strappy stilettos.

"bday dinner look 1," she wrote. "t-minus two hours."

t-minus two hours A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Just Jared said Jenner's birthday dinner took place at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles. Jenner changed into a pink, sparkling bodysuit later in the evening.

"twenty one," she wrote.

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Scott Disick were among the other guests in attendance. Khloe shared a group photo with her sisters on Instagram.

"It's our 21st birthday," she wrote.

It’s our 21st birthday A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with Scott in February. She recalled her early romance with Scott in the August issue of GQ, saying they met at Coachella music festival and "just rode off into the sunset."