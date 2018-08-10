Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year of sobriety after 'dark' relapse

Kelly Osbourne said she's sober and "finally at peace" with herself after spending the past year working on her recovery. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne is celebrating one year of sobriety after experiencing a "dark" relapse in 2017.

The 33-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Thursday that she's sober and "finally at peace" with herself after spending the past year working on her recovery.

"This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it's time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself," Osbourne wrote. "The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project."

"Something had to give... and it did. I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul!" she said. "I still don't know who the [expletive] I am or what the [expletive] I want but I can whole heartedly confess that I'm finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is."

Osbourne thanked her parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, and brother, Jack Osbourne, for their support.

"I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand through out this whole process," the star said.

"Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart," she added.

Osbourne discussed her sobriety during the July 25 episode of Loose Women following singer Demi Lovato's relapse.

"I will never speak on behalf of Demi, because that wouldn't be right. I can only share about what I've been though and what I know from myself, and that is relapse is one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around," the television personality said.

"For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help. I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?" she added.