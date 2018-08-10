Amber Heard attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Connie Britton attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Garner attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner and Charlize Theron sported chic looks on the red carpet Thursday.

The 46-year-old actress and 43-year-old star attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grants banquet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Garner and Theron both wore sleek black dresses to the event. Garner was all smiles in a sleeveless minidress, while Theron turned heads in a plunging dress with a large bow on front.

Former Nashville star Connie Britton also wore black to the banquet, while Aquaman actress Amber Heard joined in on the minidress trend.

"Honored to present the grants @goldenglobes HFPA banquet tonight," Heard wrote on Instagram.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has given more than $30 million in donations and awards grants to entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the past 25 years.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to welcome a slate of accomplished artists to join us at the Annual Grants Banquet," HFPA president Meher Tatna said this month.

"From the very beginning, giving back has been a mission of the HFPA, and we look forward to continuing this tradition," she added.

Garner will next star in the movie Peppermint, while Theron is slated for the film Flarsky.