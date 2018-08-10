Gina Rodriguez attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Annihilation" on February 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gina Rodriguez (R), pictured with Joe LoCicero, showed off her diamond ring following her engagement to the actor. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez gives fans a glimpse of her engagement ring in a new photo.

The 34-year-old actress showed off her massive diamond sparkler Thursday in a sweet birthday post to her fiancé, actor Joe LoCicero.

The picture shows Rodriguez holding onto LoCicero's hand as he gazes at the camera. The snapshot was taken while the couple were out to dinner.

"Happy Birthday to my King," Rodriguez captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Rodriguez confirmed her engagement in interviews Tuesday while promoting Always' End Period Poverty campaign.

"[Joe's] the best," the star told People. "We've been engaged for like a month. I've kept it secret for a while."

"I am marrying a feminist," she added to Us Weekly. "I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I'm marrying a really incredible human being."

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016. Rodriguez plays Jane Villanueva on The CW series, which was renewed in April for a fifth and final season.