'Red Dead Redemption 2': Wild West comes alive in new video

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games has released a new gameplay video that highlights the living, breathing Wild West world that players can explore in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The clip, released Thursday, details the upcoming sequel's frontier setting before the dawn of the modern age in the United States.

Players take on the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the notorious Van der Linde gang, as he fights to survive as one of the last remaining outlaws across forests, mountains, swamplands, deserts and towns.

Arthur moves from one camp to another with the Van der Linde gang, allowing players to take part in missions with fellow members, play card games or hear stories around a campfire.

The video also highlights Red Dead Redemption 2's improved gameplay, showing how players can form a bond with their horses to make them easier to control and how hunting will provide items that can be sold for in-game money.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set for release on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.

"America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed," reads the synopsis.

"After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him," it continues.