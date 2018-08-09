Iggy Azalea 'single' after DeAndre Hopkins dating rumors

Iggy Azalea gave an update on her relationship status Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Iggy Azalea isn't dating NFL star DeAndre Hopkins.

The 28-year-old Australian rapper gave an update on her relationship status Wednesday on Twitter after confirming her romance with the 26-year-old Houston Texans player in a new interview.

"I'm single," Azalea tweeted, adding shrugging and smiley face emojis.

"I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever," she added early Thursday. Iam completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n [expletive]... its nice."

Iām single. š¤·āāļøš — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Azalea was playing True or False during an interview Tuesday with Y100 when she was asked if she prefers the Miami Dolphins or Houston Texans. She was asked about Hopkins after she replied with the Houston Texans.

"Yeah, we're in a relationship," the star said.

Azalea and Hopkins sparked dating rumors this month following a flirty exchange on Instagram. Hopkins captioned a photo "My Aussies call me Legend," leading Azalea to respond in the comments.

"I could think of a few other things to call you," she wrote, according to People.

Azalea previously dated rapper A$AP Rocky and NBA star Nick Young.