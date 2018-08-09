Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Gillian Anderson, Eric Bana

Anna Kendrick arrives on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11 in New York City. The actor turns 32 on August 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gillian Anderson attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7. The actor turns 50 on August 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754

-- English actor/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 90)

-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 80)

-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 76)

-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943

-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 74)

-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 60)

-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 59)

-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 54)

-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 54)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 28)

-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 28)