Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Matthew Perry is on the mend after having gastrointestinal surgery.

The 48-year-old actor's rep told TMZ Perry recently had surgery in Los Angeles to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," the rep said, according to People.

A gastrointestinal perforation occurs when a hole forms in the esophagus, stomach, small intestine or large intestine. Causes can include gastric ulcers, appendicitis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Perry has experienced health issues over the years, and discussed his struggle with substance abuse in 2015. He appeared in a video in support of the nonprofit drug and rehab organization Phoenix House.

"You can't have a drug problem for 30 years and expect to have it solved in 28 days. I was very moved by the hope that I saw [at Phoenix House], which is what this is all about," the star said. "Getting sober is a really hard thing to do."

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," he added. "But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'"

Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends. He said in an interview with Variety last year that he wouldn't be interested in reviving the NBC sitcom.