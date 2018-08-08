Kourtney Kardashian splits from boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian (R) and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Promise" on April 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly a single woman.

The 39-year-old television personality recently called it quits with boyfriend Younes Bendjima after nearly two years of dating, according to E! News.

Sources said Kardashian and Bendjima went through a series of "ups and downs" following their trip to Europe in June.

"Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along," an insider said. "[They] decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split."

People confirmed the split Tuesday, with a source saying the relationship "didn't end well." Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly clashed over Kardashian's revealing photos on social media.

"He has always had a problem with this," an insider said. "This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past."

TMZ said Bendjima got close to model Jordan Ozuna Monday in Mexico. Ozuna, who was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Tyga, told E! News she's not to blame for Kardashian and Bendjima's breakup.

"Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico or a mutual friend's birthday party with 13 other people," the model said.

"It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form," she added.

Kardashian is parent to three children, 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. She and Bendjima met in Paris in October 2016 prior to her sister Kim Kardashian's robbery.