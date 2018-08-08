Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says son Saint and daughter Chicago are "inseparable."

The 37-year-old television personality shared a sweet picture of 2-year-old Saint and 6-month-old Chicago Tuesday on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Saint sitting next to his baby sister as they look off-camera. Kardashian is parent to Saint, Chicago and 5-year-old daughter North West with her husband, rapper Kanye West.

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," she captioned the post.

Kardashian told People in July that Saint is "obsessed" with having a younger sister. She said the toddler also loves his cousins, including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's daughters, Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

"Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he's like 'I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!' He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute," the star said.

"They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably most excited about all of the babies," she added.

West appears on the September cover of Harper's Bazaar with North and Saint. He said in the cover story that he hopes his children "never lose their confidence to society."