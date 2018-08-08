Brad Pitt attends the Japan premiere of "War Machine" on May 23, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt continues with the star filing new documents saying Pitt hasn't provided enough child support. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie's attorney said in recent court documents that Brad Pitt has not offered enough in child support payments since the pair split in September 2016.

The documents filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by CNN, are a part of Jolie and Pitt's ongoing divorce case.

The former couple, who have six children -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- were married for two years and together for a total of 12 before Jolie fired for divorce shortly after their split.

"[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, said in the filing.

"Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," DeJean continued.

Jolie has wanted sole custody of the children, but a judge in June said the children should have a relationship with their father. The ruling led to Jolie and Pitt coming to a temporary custody agreement.

Jolie issued a statement Wednesday through her spokesperson to Us Weekly on the recent court filing.

"The aim of Angelina's routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted coparents to their children," the statement said.