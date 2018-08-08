Gina Rodriguez engaged to actor Joe LoCicero

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez is engaged to be married.
The 34-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to actor Joe LoCicero in interviews Tuesday while promoting Always' End Period Poverty campaign.
"[Joe's] the best," the Jane the Virgin star told People. "We've been engaged for like a month. I've kept it secret for a while."
"I don't even really want to say it's happening," she said of keeping the news private. "I think there's a huge blessing in the fact that people care ... But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine."
Rodriguez met LoCicero on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016. She described the actor as "a very, very special man" while discussing #EndPeriodPoverty, a campaign to provide feminine products to underprivileged women and girls, with Us Weekly.
"I have been very, very blessed, including being blessed with a very incredible man," the star said.
"I am marrying a feminist. I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient. I'm marrying a really incredible human being," she added.
Rodriguez sparked engagement rumors on her birthday last week when she appeared in a photo with a large diamond ring.
"34. 'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality,'" she quoted artist Frida Kahlo in the caption.