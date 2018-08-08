Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Princess Beatrice, Dustin Hoffman

Princess Beatrice of York arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7. The princess turns 30 on August 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- African-American explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932

-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 81)

-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 80)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 69)

-- Writer/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951

-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi (age 67) in 1951

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 60)

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 57)

-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 42)

-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 31)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 27)

-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 20)