Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Princess Beatrice, Dustin Hoffman

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763
-- African-American explorer Matthew Henson in 1866
-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879
-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908
-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919
-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921
-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932
-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933
-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 81)
-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 80)
-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 69)
-- Writer/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951
-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi (age 67) in 1951
-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 60)
-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 57)
-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 42)
-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 37)
-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 37)
-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 31)
-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 27)
-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 20)