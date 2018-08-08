Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced during a new Direct presentation on Wednesday that characters from classic gaming franchise Castlevania will be appearing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Castlevania characters Simon and Richter Belmont will join the crossover fighting game. During the presentation, a cinematic cutscene showed Simon meeting up with Luigi from the Super Mario franchise of video games.

Simon will be able to use a collection of signature moves and weapons including his whip, throwing axes, crosses and holy water. Richter, meanwhile, is an Echo Fighter based on Simon, meaning that he will have a similar move set.

A number of new stages were also announced for Ultimate including one based on Dracula's Castle from Castlevania that features the option to play 34 music tracks from the series. Additionally, the game will also feature Castlevania's Alucard as an Assist Trophy, an item that can be used during battles.

The presentation, which included looks at new Echo Fighters Chrom and Dark Samus along with new gameplay features coming to Ultimate, also announced that Donkey Kong Country villain King K. Rool will be a playable fighter.

A cinematic sequence showed King K. Rool confronting Donkey Kong.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to arrive exclusively on Nintendo's Switch console on Dec. 7.