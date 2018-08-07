Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, David Duchovny

Charlize Theron attends the premiere of "Tully" at Regal Cinemas LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on April 18. The actor turns 43 on August 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779

-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari (Margaret Gertrude Zelle) in 1876

-- Actor Carl Switzer (Alfalfa in the "Our Gang" and "Little Rascals" movie comedies) in 1927

-- Basepall pitcher Don Larsen, who had a perfect game in the 1956 World Series, in 1929 (age 89)

-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 76)

-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 74)

-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (57)

-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 43)

-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 36)

-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 22)