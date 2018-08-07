Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, David Duchovny

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779
-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari (Margaret Gertrude Zelle) in 1876
-- Actor Carl Switzer (Alfalfa in the "Our Gang" and "Little Rascals" movie comedies) in 1927
-- Basepall pitcher Don Larsen, who had a perfect game in the 1956 World Series, in 1929 (age 89)
-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 76)
-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 76)
-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 74)
-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 63)
-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 58)
-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (57)
-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 43)
-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 41)
-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 36)
-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 31)
-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 22)