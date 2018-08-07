Ellie Goulding arrives on the red carpet at the 19th annual amfAR New York Gala on February 8, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Ellie Goulding is engaged to her boyfriend, Caspar Jopling, after 18 months of dating.

The couple made the announcement in the forthcoming marriages section of the British newspaper The Times. Goulding's real name, Elena, was used in the newspaper.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the announcement said.

Jopling is an art dealer and former Youth Olympic rower who attended the prestigious Eton College in the U.K.

Goulding and Jopling live together and divide their time between New York and London.