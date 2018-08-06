Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Bat-wielding villain Negan from AMC's The Walking Dead will be joining the fight as a playable character in Bandai Namco's Tekken 7.

Negan, portrayed by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the zombie drama, was announced for the long-running fighting game series on Sunday during the 2018 Evo fighting game tournament alongside a teaser trailer.

The teaser trailer announced a second season of additional characters coming to Tekken 7 including classic Tekken characters Anna Williams and Lei Wulong. A silhouette of Negan holding his signature barbed wire baseball bat named Lucille was then shown.

"Little pig little pig, let me in," Morgan is heard saying.

Three more additional characters will be announced as part of Tekken 7's second season which Bandai Namco says is arriving soon for on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The first season of additional content for Tekken 7 included Noctis from Final Fantasy XV and Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury series as playable characters.