Kenan Thompson's wife gives birth to baby No. 2

Kenan Thompson welcomed a baby girl July 31 with Christina Evangeline. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is a dad of two.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star welcomed a second daughter July 31 with wife Christina Evangeline.

TMZ reported Evangeline gave birth in Florida. The couple named their baby girl Gianna Michelle.

Evangeline had posted a video on Instagram ahead of her due date.

"I'm usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited," she wrote.

Thompson and Evangeline are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Georgia Marie. Thompson couldn't help but gush about fatherhood in an interview after Georgia's birth.

"It's unbelievable," the actor told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today.

"It's the best thing in the world. It's like witnessing a for-real miracle. I know that sounds like a cliché, but it's the miracle of life."

Thompson came to fame on the Nickelodeon series All That and Kenan & Kel. He joined Saturday Night Live in 2003.