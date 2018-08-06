Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Evangeline Lilly, Karlie Kloss
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Maureen McCormick
'The Americans' wins big at the TCA Awards
Demi Lovato: 'I will keep fighting'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

Eva Longoria gushes about son Santiago: 'He's a dream'
Divers rescue whale shark from heavy-duty line
Iran moves to strengthen its currency to resist U.S. sanctions
Lockheed receives contract for advanced satellite communications
Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton support Demi Lovato following health update
 
Back to Article
/