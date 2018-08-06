Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton support Demi Lovato following health update

Paris Hilton attends the Fashion For Relief catwalk show at Mandelieu Airport in Cannes, France, on May 13. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Friends of Demi Lovato including Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton left messages of support for the singer on Instagram after she released an update on her condition following a drug overdose.

Lovato, who said on Sunday that she needed to keep fighting her addiction issues, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in July after a drug overdose incident at her Hollywood Hills home.

"Oh baby...sending you love," Lopez said on Lovato's update post.

"Love you so much sis," Hilton said on Twitter in a tweet direct to Lovato.

Other celebrities who commented supportive messages included Hailey Baldwin, Macklemore, Tove Lo and Noah Cyrus, among others.

"Sending love Demi. I've relapsed many times. The recovery community has always welcomed me back with infinite love and support. Always here for you. One day at a time," Macklemore said. Baldwin posted several heart emojis.

Lovato, on Sunday, thanked her family and fans for their support. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she said.

"To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you," she continued.