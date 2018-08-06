Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria (L) and Jose Baston attend the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 16. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Eva Longoria discussed Santiago, her baby boy with Jose "Pepe" Baston, in a new interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New mom Eva Longoria says son Santiago is "a dream."

The 43-year-old actress discussed Santiago, her 6-week-old baby boy with husband Jose "Pepe" Baston, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Sunday.

"He's a dream, and he's such a good baby," she said. "I knock on wood. He's just been so easy, so sweet, we've been really lucky, he's super healthy. It's just been great."

Longoria spoke to ET prior to the premiere of her movie Dog Days in Century City, Calif. The film co-stars Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens, and opens in theaters Aug. 8.

"[Today was] the first time I've had hair and makeup in seven weeks and I was breastfeeding [Santiago] this morning and I think he was like, 'Who are you? Where's my mom?'" the star joked.

"So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I'm asking], 'How do you balance it all?'" she said.

Longoria shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the premiere.

"Getting ready for the @dogdaysthefilm premiere," she captioned the post.

Longoria gave birth to Santiago in June after confirming her pregnancy in December. She announced her son's birth to Hola! USA, saying, "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."